Rodgers will play Sunday despite not practicing all week

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP)Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers hasn’t practiced all week due to a toe injury but is expected to play Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

Rodgers said Wednesday he has a toe fractureand that the injury occurred while he was working out at home during his quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.

”Yeah, he’ll play,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Friday.

The toe injury caused Rodgers to practice one day last week, though the reigning MVP still threw for 385 yards and four touchdowns in a 34-31 loss at Minnesota.

During the week leading up to the Vikings game, Rodgers only practiced on Friday. Rodgers didn’t practice this Friday, though he has no designation on the injury report that the Packers released later in the day.

”He didn’t participate in practice, but he was out there and relaying the calls to Jordan (Love, the backup quarterback), just getting that practice of saying the play calls,” LaFleur said.

The Packers (8-3) announced Friday that assistant offensive line coach Luke Butkus won’t attend Sunday’s game due to COVID-19 protocols. Offensive quality control coach Tim Zetts will handle Butkus’ usual responsibilities.

Running back Aaron Jones (knee), outside linebacker Rashan Gary (elbow) and wide receiver Allen Lazard (shoulder) are questionable after all three missed the Vikings game. Gary fully participated in Friday’s practice, while Jones and Lazard practiced on a limited basis.

Cornerback Kevin King (hip/knee) didn’t practice all week and is listed as doubtful. WR/KR Malik Taylor (abdomen) and offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) have been ruled out.

