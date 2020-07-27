RB Mostert, 49ers agree to new deal

The San Francisco 49ers have finalized a new deal with running back Raheem Mostert, his agent has confirmed.

Mostert’s representative, Brett Tessler, this month revealed his client had requested a trade after “months of unproductive talks” about adjusting his contract.

However, the impasse between the two sides has now ended.

Tessler wrote on Twitter: “Just finalized a new deal for Raheem Mostert with the San Francisco 49ers. Happy we got things worked out and looking forward to him having another great season there. Thanks to the organization for taking care of him.”

Mostert had failed to stick with six different NFL teams before finding a home with the 49ers in 2016.

He enjoyed a stunning second half of the 2019 season as the 49ers reached Super Bowl LIV, where they lost 31-20 after a dramatic fourth-quarter comeback by the Kansas City Chiefs.

No running back in the NFL averaged more than Mostert’s 5.6 yards per carry in 2019.

In the 49ers’ NFC Championship game win over the Green Bay Packers, Mostert ran for a franchise-record 220 yards and four touchdowns.

Mostert signed a three-year deal with the 49ers in 2019 and was due to earn $2.875 million in 2020.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the reworked deal includes achievable incentives and a signing bonus that mean he can double that salary.