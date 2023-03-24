OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP)The Baltimore Ravens agreed to a contract with wide receiver Nelson Agholor.

The team announced Friday that it had reached an agreement in principle with the 29-year-old, who caught 31 passes for 362 yards and two touchdowns with the New England Patriots last season.

Agholor played his first five NFL seasons with the Eagles, then one with the Raiders and two with the Patriots.

Baltimore could use some help at receiver after tight end Mark Andrews was the only Raven to surpass 500 yards receiving last season.

Of course, the quarterback spot is also uncertain after Baltimore put the nonexclusive franchise tag on Lamar Jackson. He can negotiate with other teams, although the Ravens would have a chance to match any agreement.

