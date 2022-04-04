The Las Vegas Raiders signed quarterback Nick Mullens to be the backup to Derek Carr on Monday and brought back defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins for a fifth season with the team.

Mullens has made 17 starts for San Francisco and Cleveland since being signed by the 49ers as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He gives the Raiders an experienced backup after Marcus Mariota left in free agency.

Hankins has been an anchor on the defensive line since joining the Raiders in 2018 and has been one of the team’s better run defenders inside.

Mullens has completed 64.6% of his passes over his career, with 26 TD passes, 22 interceptions and an 87.3 passer rating. He averages 7.7 yards per attempt and averaged 267.8 yards passing in his 17 starts.

Mullens made his debut against the Raiders in 2018 when he went 16 for 22 for 263 yards, three TDs and a 151.9 passer rating in a 34-3 win. He also made his only start last season for the Browns against Las Vegas, going 20 for 30 for 147 yards and one TD in a 16-14 Cleveland loss.

The 30-year-old Hankins has started 60 of 65 games since joining the Raiders. He has 172 tackles, 2 1/2 sacks, 13 tackles for loss, two passes defensed and three fumble recoveries during that time.

Hankins was originally drafted in the second round out of Ohio State by the New York Giants in 2013 and spent his first four seasons there before playing in Indianapolis in 2017.

Over his nine-year career, Hankins has played in 128 games with 356 tackles, 14 1/2 sacks, 36 tackles for loss, nine passes defensed, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

New Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham was Hankins’ position coach in 2016 with the New York Giants.

