The Las Vegas Raiders signed free agent linebackers Kyler Fackrell and Micah Kiser on Monday to add depth to a thin group.

The Raiders were in need of help at linebacker after Nicholas Morrow signed with the Bears last week and Las Vegas released Cory Littleton and Nick Kwiatkoski as salary cap casualties.

Las Vegas also re-signed tackle Brandon Parker as an option on the offensive line after he started 13 games at right tackle last season.

Fackrell adds depth at pass rusher in new coordinator Patrick Graham’s defensive scheme. Fackrell had a career-high 10 1/2 sacks in 2018 in Green Bay when Graham was his position coach and also played for him on the New York Giants.

Fackrell had three sacks last season for the Chargers. He has 23 1/2 sacks in his six-year career after being drafted in the third round out of Utah State by Green Bay in 2016.

Kiser will be in the mix with Pro Bowler Denzel Perryman and Divine Deablo for playing time at off-ball linebacker this season.

Kiser was originally a fifth-round pick by the Los Angeles Rams in 2018. He played his first three seasons with the Rams before joining the Broncos early last season after getting signed off Los Angeles’ practice squad.

In 36 career games, Kiser has 100 tackles, three passes defensed and a forced fumble. He also has extensive experience on special teams.

Kiser had 19 tackles in 10 games last season with Denver. He missed the entire 2019 season with an injury and also spent time on injured reserve the past two seasons.

Parker was taken with the first pick of the third round in the 2018 draft but has struggled most of his career. He was thrust into the lineup as a rookie and was overmatched that season before spending most of the 2019 and ’20 seasons as a backup.

Parker moved back into the starting lineup early last season after rookie Alex Leatherwood was moved inside to guard. He likely will be competing for a backup spot this season.

The Raiders also signed Garrett Gilbert to be a backup to quarterback Derek Carr. Gilbert spent time with the Raiders in 2015-16, and in New England in 2014-15 and 2021 under current Raiders coach Josh McDaniels.

Las Vegas was looking for backup help at quarterback with Marcus Mariota leaving to sign with Atlanta and Nathan Peterman a free agent.

