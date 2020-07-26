QB Herbert among 4 draft picks signed by Chargers

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP)The Los Angeles Chargers have signed four of their draft picks, including quarterback Justin Herbert, and have agreed to terms with the other two members of their draft class.

The Chargers were able to get contracts done with their draft class on Saturday when they reported to training camp for physicals and equipment.

Along with Herbert, who was selected with the sixth overall pick, the team announced the signings of wide receivers Joe Reed (fifth round) and KJ Hill (seventh round) along with sixth-round safety Alohi Gilman. They have agreed to terms with first-round linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. and running back Joshua Kelley, who was selected in the fourth round.

Herbert started 42 games at Oregon, compiling a 29-13 record with 10,541 passing yards and 108 total touchdowns. He led the Ducks to the Pac-12 championship last season, throwing 32 touchdowns and six interceptions in 14 games. He capped his career with a win over Wisconsin in the Rose Bowl, where he ran for three touchdowns and was named the offensive MVP.

Herbert will compete with veteran Tyrod Taylor for the starting job. The Chargers will have a new quarterback after Philip Rivers departed via free agency after 14 seasons as the starter.

Murray was the 23rd overall pick after Los Angeles traded with New England to move back into the first round. He was a third-team Associated Press All-America selection selection last season after leading the Sooners with 102 tackles, including 69 solo.

—

