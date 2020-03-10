Panthers sign QB Kyle Allen to 1-year contract extension

The Panthers have signed quarterback Kyle Allen to a one-year contract extension.

Allen was an exclusive rights free agent, meaning the Panthers essentially held all of his rights.

Financial terms were not available on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old Allen replaced an injured Cam Newton in Week 3 last season. Allen started off his second NFL season by leading Carolina to four straight wins, but struggled down the stretch and was eventually replaced by rookie Will Grier when the Panthers fell out of playoff contention.

Allen finished the season 5-7 as a starter. He threw for 3,322 yards with a 62 percent completion rate, but turnovers were a major problem. Allen combined for 23 turnovers – 16 on interceptions and seven on fumbles – and had just 17 touchdown passes.

It’s unclear where Allen stands in the pecking order at quarterback this season.

The Panthers haven’t made a clear decision on whether Newton will return in 2020. Newton has one year left on his contract, but the team could save $19 million under this year’s NFL salary if it decides to cut or release the injury-plagued quarterback. Newton has struggled with elbow and foot issues the last two seasons and has lost his last eight starts for Carolina.

Grier is also under contract, and it’s possible the Panthers could select a quarterback with the No. 7 overall pick.

Allen becomes the fifth exclusive rights free agent to re-sign with Carolina, joining defensive end Efe Obada, running back Reggie Bonnafon, kicker Joey Slye and defensive back Cole Luke.

—

