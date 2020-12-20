Panthers’ McCaffrey, Okung inactive for game at Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP)

The Carolina Panthers won’t have 2019 All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey or offensive tackle Russell Okung for Saturday night’s game at Green Bay.

McCaffrey will miss a game for the 11th time this season when the Panthers (4-9) face the NFC North champion Packers (10-3). He had been listed as doubtful with a thigh injury.

McCaffrey hasn’t played since a 33-31 loss to Kansas Cityon Nov. 8. The only other games he played were in the first two weeks of the season.

Okung had been listed as questionable with a calf injury. This will be the seventh game he’s missed this year.

Carolina’s other inactive players are quarterback Will Grier, defensive back Natrell Jamerson, offensive tackle Aaron Monteiro, guard Dennis Daley and defensive end Austin Larkin.

The Packers’ list of inactive players includes quarterback Jordan Love, cornerback Josh Jackson, outside linebacker Jonathan Garvin, guard Simon Stepaniak and tight end Jace Sternberger.

Sternberger (concussion) and Stepaniak (knee) already had been ruled out earlier in the week. The Packers elevated guard Zack Johnson to the active roster.

Reserve wide receiver Malik Taylor, who had been listed as questionable due to a hamstring injury, is active for the Packers.

