Packers sign former Colts wide receiver Devin Funchess

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP)The Green Bay Packers have signed wide receiver Devin Funchess as he tries to bounce back from an injury-shortened 2019 season.

Funchess played for the Indianapolis Colts last year but went on injured reserve after breaking his collarbone in a season-opening 30-24 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

The 25-year-old Funchess spent his first four NFL seasons with the Carolina Panthers, who selected him out of Michigan in the second round of the 2015 draft.

The 6-foot-4 Funchess had his best season in 2017 with 63 catches for 840 yards and eight touchdowns. He had 44 receptions for 549 yards and four touchdowns in 2018.

He was the first player in Panthers history to catch at least four touchdowns in each of his first four NFL seasons. Funchess has a total of 164 career catches for 2,265 yards and 21 touchdowns.

The move gives Aaron Rodgers an additional target to complement three-time Pro Bowl selection Davante Adams, the only Packer who caught as many as 50 passes last season.

