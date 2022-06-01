NEW YORK (AP)The NFL has renewed 21 national grants worth $6.5 million as part of the league’s ”Inspire Change” social justice initiative.

The league announced the renewals Wednesday. That brings the NFL to more than $244 million in contributions to 37 national grant partners since 2017 as part of its 10-year, $250 million commitment to efforts supporting social justice.

”The greater societal needs that these organizations serve represent the core tenets behind Inspire Change, and their meaningful work and measurable impact continue to inspire the NFL in its ongoing quest for social justice,” said Anna Isaacson, the NFL’s senior vice president for social responsibility.

The Player-Owner Social Justice Working Group, a 10-member panel of players, former players and team owners, recently approved the renewal of 21 grants. The working group also approved $480,000 more in funding to NFL teams to help local nonprofits erase the lack of access to the internet and technology.

The 21 nonprofit organizations work on education, economic advancement, police-community relations and criminal justice reform. The renewals went to the following groups:

Alabama Appleseed, Anti-Recidivism Coalition (ARC), the Association for Enterprise Opportunity’s Resili Program, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Breakthrough Miami, the Center for Policing Equity, City Year, Community Justice Exchange, Covenant House, Just City, Ladies of Hope Ministries, MENTOR, Metropolitan Family Services, the National Urban League, the Oregon Justice Resource Center, Operation HOPE, Per Scholas, Texas Appleseed, the US Dream Academy, the Vera Institute of Justice.

