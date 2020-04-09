NFL Calendar

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP)The Chiefs are bringing back cornerback Bashaud Breeland on a one-year deal that could be worth up to $4.5 million, a person familiar with the contract told The Associated Press, helping to alleviate one of the Super Bowl champions' biggest concerns ahead of the NFL draft.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Thursday because the deal had not been announced. ESPN.com first reported it.