NFL Calendar

NEW YORK (AP)New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams was arrested for criminal possession of a weapon Thursday night when he attempted to board a plane, police said in a statement.

New York/New Jersey Port Authority Police said Williams, the team's first-round draft pick last season, was arrested at LaGuardia Airport around 9:15 p.m. and charged. Police said Williams has a permit in his home state of Alabama - but not in New York - for the Glock 19 pistol he was carrying onto the flight. It was not immediately known whether the gun was loaded.