NFL Calendar

INDIANAPOLIS (AP)Chase Young wants to follow in fellow Ohio State star Nick Bosa's NFL footsteps, and he probably won't have to wait all that long to start.

The freakishly athletic defensive end who's widely viewed as the best player coming out of college - just as Bosa was - figures to start off his pro career just as the 2019 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year did: as the second selection in the draft behind a hot-shot, Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback.