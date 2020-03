JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP)The ''Mayor of Sacksonville'' is on the move. And the Baltimore Ravens made quite the deal to land veteran Calais Campbell, essentially giving up a backup kicker who spent time on five NFL rosters over the last eight months for a five-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman who's also the reigning Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year.

The Ravens agreed Sunday to trade a fifth-round draft pick in the upcoming draft to the Jacksonville Jaguars for Campbell, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade can't become official until the new league begins Wednesday.