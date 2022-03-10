TENNESSEE TITANS (12-6)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: C Ben Jones, ILB Jayon Brown, TE Anthony Firkser, ILB Rashaan Evans, TE Geoff Swaim, K Randy Bullock, RB D’Onta Foreman, RB Dontrell Hilliard, LS Morgan Cox, WR Marcus Johnson, LB Nick Dzubnar, S Mattias Farley, TE MyCole Pruitt, WR Cameron Batson, CB Buster Skrine, OLB Ola Adeniyi, S Dane Cruikshank, CB Greg Mabin, LB B.J. Bello, LB Dylan Cole, WR Chester Rogers, DT Kyle Peko, DT Trevon Coley.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: FB Khari Blasingame, K Sam Ficken, RT David Quessenberry, OLB Derick Roberson.

NEEDS: The Titans need the No. 1 tight end they never found last season after Jonnu Smith left for New England in free agency. They also need to bolster their depth at wide receiver behind A.J. Brown and Julio Jones. One area that won’t be an offseason shopping priority is pass rush. The Titans kept Pro Bowl linebacker Harold Landry off the free agent market by signing him to an extension hours after declining to use the franchise tag on him.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $1 million.



