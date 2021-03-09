Lions sign Tyrell Williams, adding needed depth at receiver

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP)The Detroit Lions have signed Tyrell Williams, adding much-needed depth at wide receiver with a player they hope can stay healthy.

The Lions made the move Tuesday.

Detroit’s top receivers from last season, including Kenny Golladay, are free agents. First-year general manager Brad Holmes may use to franchise tag to retain Golladay if the team can’t agree on a long-term contract with the standout receiver.

The Las Vegas Raiders released Williams two weeks ago after he had two injury-plagued seasons. Williams has 197 catches for 3,181 yards and 23 touchdowns in 69 career games.

Williams signed a four-year, $44.3 million deal as a free agent to join the Raiders in 2019. He had injuries to his feet his first season, when he had 42 catches for 651 yards and six touchdowns, and missed all last season with a torn labrum.

The 29-year-old Williams spent his first four seasons with the Chargers, earning a spot in the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Western Oregon in 2015.

