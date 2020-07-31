Lions safety Jayron Kearse suspended 3 games

NEW YORK (AP)Jayron Kearse of the Detroit Lions has been suspended by the NFL for the first three games of the 2020 regular season for violating league policy on substance abuse.

Kearse is eligible to participate in all preseason practices. He will be allowed to return to the Lions’ active roster on Monday, Sept. 28, following the team’s Week 3 game at Arizona.

Formerly with division rival Minnesota, Kearse signed a one-year, $2 million deal with Detroit as a free agent. He spent four seasons with the Vikings after being selected in the seventh round of the 2016 draft, and was mostly a backup who played regularly on special teams.

