Lions coach Matt Patricia fires 6 staff members

NFL
Posted: / Updated:

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP)The Detroit Lions have fired special teams coordinator John Bonamego, linebackers coach Al Golden, defensive backs coach Brian Stewart, tight end coach Chris White, strength coach Harold Nash and assistant strength coach Rodney Hill.

Lions coach Matt Patricia announced the moves Tuesday, two days after the franchise ended its worst season in a decade.

Patricia says he will do a complete evaluation over the following days and weeks to make decisions in the best interest of the team coming off a 3-12-1 season.

Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn have been told they will be retained in 2020.

Detroitended the year on a nine-game skid, its longest losing streak since going 0-16 in 2008, and finished 3-12-1. Patricia, a former New England defensive coordinator, is 9-22-1 over two seasons.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.