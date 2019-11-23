Lattimore questionable, Harris out for Saints vs. Panthers

METAIRIE, La. (AP)Saints top cornerback Marshon Lattimore is listed as questionable and top returner Deonte Harris has been scratched for Sunday’s game against Carolina.

Full back Zach Line also has been ruled out, while tight end Josh Hill practiced fully on Friday for the first time since being concussed at Tampa Bay last weekend and appears ready to play.

Lattimore and Harris both have hamstring injuries that sidelined them last week.

If Lattimore does not play, nickel back P.J. Williams is likely to start at cornerback with rookie C.J. Gardner Johnson and veteran Patrick Robinson rotating in on five- and six- defensive back formations.

