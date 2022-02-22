CLEVELAND (AP)Browns five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Jarvis Landry, slowed by injuries last season, has told the team he’s hoping to stay but is ready to move on if necessary.

In a series of Twitter posts Tuesday, Landry, who is entering his final year under contract, addressed his uncertain future with Cleveland.

”I have put the ball in CLE court by telling them I would like to stay but if not then I’m confident enough in myself to be a better healthy me this year and moving forward to helping do my part in winning a championship elsewhere,” Landry wrote.

Because he’s scheduled to make $15.1 million next season, the Browns may ask Landry to restructure his contract. The sides are expected to meet at next week’s NFL combine in Indianapolis.

When the Browns made the 2020 playoffs after decades of ineptitude, Landry was instrumental in helping improve the culture. He came to Cleveland in a 2018 trade with Miami, where he was one of the league’s most consistent pass catchers for four seasons.

Landry’s production slipped in 2021, when he dealt with a left knee sprain suffered in Week 2 against Houston. During a season with more turmoil centered on Landry’s friend and former college teammate, Odell Beckham Jr., he finished with a career-low 52 catches – 50 below his high – for 570 yards and scored two touchdowns in 12 games.

The 29-year-old said there were other injuries as well.

”Reality behind all this is I came back to play in the best shape of my life, I got hurt week 2 with a high grade MCL Sprain, Partial quad tear and bone bruise,” Landry tweeted. ”Then came back way to early and ended up staying hurt the entire season. You never heard me mention anything about it.

”Before this year I missed 0 games. So push y’all narrative, it’s noted. … I GAVE EVERYTHING!!!! EVERYTHING.”

After Beckham forced his way out of Cleveland in November, Landry didn’t speak with reporters for the rest of the season. His only interview came at a holiday food drive he hosted.

”My media availability didn’t happen because I was focused on getting on the field as healthy as possible during the week and after games,” Landry explained.

