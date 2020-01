SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP)These playoff defeats when he is oh so close sting a bit more for Aaron Rodgers now, at this later stage in his career.

''It's a little raw right now. It definitely hurts I'd say a little more than early in your career just because you realize just how difficult it is to get to this spot,'' Green Bay's veteran quarterback said after another season fell short of the Super Bowl. ''... Then you realize I don't have the same number of years ahead of me as I do behind me, so it's slightly more disappointing.''