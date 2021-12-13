EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP)Joe Judge has no intention of talking about his future as coach of the New York Giants with a second straight losing season guaranteed.

When he took over less than two years ago, the former New England Patriots special teams coordinator said he was going to build the Giants the right way.

There would be no quick fixes. There would be bad players in the building. It would be a process that would put the Giants on the path to long-term success.

New York’s 6-10 record and good finish last season in Judge’s rookie season was a sign of hope and progress.

Right now, long-term success seems light years away.

The Giants (4-9) were terrible on Sunday in a 37-21 loss to the Chargers. Los Angeles led 37-7 early in the fourth quarter and New York just made it closer in garbage time.

The loss ensured a fifth consecutive losing season overall, and fans are getting fed up. The four-time Super Bowl champions have made the playoffs once (2016) since winning the Lombardi Trophy in February 2012.

After Sunday’s ugly game, Judge reiterated he continued to see the team making progress. On Monday, he spelled out the progress after being asked to expound on it.

Judge sees good, young players developing at key positions. He said the team has the right type of players on the roster, ones who are willing to put the team first, represent the organization in a positive light and play and practice hard.

”When I took this job, I made it very, very clear that I was only going to do this if we were all committed to doing this the right way and that’s been something that’s been very clear from ownership on down,” Judge said Monday, adding co-owner John Mara and Steve Tisch have been very supportive.

When asked if those same owners had told him he would be back for a third season, the tone of Judge’s voice changed. He seemed bothered by the question.

”Let me make this really perfectly clear, my or anybody else’s hypothetical future, I’m never going to comment (on),” he said, adding his sole focus is on the Giants’ game against the NFC East-leading Cowboys (9-4) on Sunday.

It remains to be seen how Mara and Tisch feel about the issue.

WHAT’S WORKING

In lieu of nothing, the Giants only had three penalties for 20 yards.

WHAT NEEDS HELP

The defense has one of its worst games. The 37 points were the third most allowed this season. The Chargers’ offense dominated the first half in taking a 24-7 lead. It gained 289 yards, had 18 first downs and held the ball for 18:14. Look at the STOCK DOWN category for more.

STOCK UP

Eli Penny. The seldom-used fullback caught a 3-yard touchdown pass to tie the game early and ran for a 2-point conversion in the fourth quarter. It was a productive day, though not quite as productive as his younger brother, Rashaad of the Seahawks. He ran 16 times for 137 yards, scoring on runs of 32 and 47 yards, in Seattle’s win over Texas.

STOCK DOWN

Logan Ryan and Xavier McKinney. The safeties share the award. Playing two-deep coverage in the final minute of the first half, they somehow allowed Jalen Guyton to get behind them for a 59-yard touchdown pass from Justin Herbert, giving the Chargers a 24-7 halftime lead.

KEY NUMBER

316 – The Giants’ offensive yards. While it might seem low for some teams, it allowed New York to break a streak of four consecutive games with fewer than 300.

INJURY REPORT

Defensive lineman Leonard Williams left the game with an elbow injury in the first half and his status for the Cowboys is unknown. Quarterback Daniel Jones (neck) and cornerback Adoree Jackson (quad) have been out the past two games, and wide receiver Kadarius Toney (oblique) three straight. Toney, who was close to playing this past weekend, was placed on the reserve-COVID-19 list on Monday evening. Jones has not been cleared for contact. He was in the New York City metropolitan-area on Monday getting more tests on his neck, Judge said.

NEXT STEPS

The Giants are home to face the Cowboys for the second time this season, Dallas won the first game 44-20, with Jones leaving just before halftime with a concussion. New York also has road games at Philadelphia and Chicago before closing against Washington on Jan. 9 at MetLife Stadium.

—

