Jonathan Taylor among 3 draft picks to sign with Colts

INDIANAPOLIS (AP)The Indianapolis Colts signed three more draft picks Friday: running back Jonathan Taylor out of Wisconsin, quarterback Jacob Eason of Washington, and linebacker Jordan Glasgow of Michigan.

Indy now has seven of nine draft picks under contract, all on four-year deals.

Taylor was the second of the Colts’ two second-round picks, No. 41 overall, and became the first junior in FBS history to rush for more than 6,000 career yards. He’s expected to split carries with Marlon Mack.

Eason was taken in the fourth round, No. 122, and will open training camp as the third quarterback on the depth chart behind Philip Rivers and Jacoby Brissett.

Glasgow was Indy’s final pick in the sixth round, No. 213, and is expected to pIay a key role on special teams. He could also play safety.

Indy’s other second-round selection, receiver Michael Pittman Jr., and cornerback Julian Blackmon, a third-round pick, remain unsigned.

—

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL