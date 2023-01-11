BEREA, Ohio (AP)Jim Schwartz is getting the first crack to prove to the Browns that he can fix their troubled defense.

Detroit’s former coach is interviewing Wednesday with Cleveland for its defensive coordinator position after coach Kevin Stefanski fired Joe Woods earlier this week following a disappointing 7-10 season.

Schwartz began his NFL career as a scout with the Browns in the 1990s and has built an impressive resume over the past three decades.

The 56-year-old has worked as a senior advisor with the Tennessee Titans for the past two seasons. He spent four seasons with the Lions (2009-13) and has another connection with the Browns after spending 2019 in Philadelphia working with Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry.

The Browns have also requested interviews with Pittsburgh Steelers senior defensive assistant Brian Flores, New England Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo and Seattle Seahawks associate head coach Sean Desai.

Stefanski dismissed Woods after three seasons. The Browns missed the playoffs for the second straight season, and the defense was a major reason. There were numerous communication breakdowns in the secondary, Cleveland’s linebacking corps was ravaged and the group underperformed overall.

Schwartz has been a coordinator with Buffalo, Tennessee and Philadelphia, winning a Super Bowl with the Eagles in 2018.

He started with the Browns in the scouting department before transitioned to the coaching staff when the franchise moved to Baltimore. In 2009, he was was hired by the Lions, who went 0-16 the previous season.

Schwartz went 29-51 in five seasons with Detroit and made the playoffs once.

