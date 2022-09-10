FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP)The New York Jets placed left tackle Duane Brown on injured reserve Saturday with a shoulder injury that will keep him out until at least the fifth game of the season.

The 37-year-old Brown was injured during practice Monday and sat out all week. The nature of Brown’s injury was not disclosed by the team. A player placed on IR in the regular season must miss at least four games before returning.

Brown was signed last month to a two-year, $22 million contract after right tackle Mekhi Becton was lost for the season because of a knee injury.

George Fant will start at left tackle Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens in Brown’s place. Rookie Max Mitchell, a fourth-round pick out of Louisiana, will make his NFL debut by starting at right tackle.

The Jets also elevated offensive tackle Grant Hermanns from the practice squad for the game against Baltimore. He spent all last season on the practice squad after being signed as an undrafted free agent out of Purdue.

