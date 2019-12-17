Jerry Rice among 24 receiver finalists for All-Time Team

Jerry Rice, holder of nearly every significant NFL receiving record, is one of 24 finalists for the league’s All-Time Team.

The two dozen wide receivers were revealed on Monday and will be pared to 10 for the squad. It’s pretty safe to assume Rice will be one of those choices.

Such great pass catchers through the decade as Don Hutson, Dante Lavelli, Raymond Berry, Lance Alworth, John Stallworth, Steve Largent, James Lofton, Randy Moss and the only current player, Larry Fitzgerald of the Arizona Cardinals, are on the list of 24.

The finalists, in alphabetical order:

Lance Alworth

Raymond Berry

Fred Biletnikoff

Cris Carter

Tom Fears

Larry Fitzgerald

Marvin Harrison

Bob Hayes

Elroy Hirsch

Don Huston

Michael Irvin

Calvin Johnson

Charlie Joiner

Steve Largent

Dante Lavelli

James Lofton

Don Maynard

Randy Moss

Terrell Owens

Pete Pihos

Jerry Rice

John Stallworth

Charley Taylor

Paul Warfield

—

