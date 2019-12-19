Jerry Rice among 10 wide receivers on NFL’s all-time team

Career receiving leader Jerry Rice is among nine Pro Football Hall of Famers selected to the NFL’s All-Time Team on Friday night.

Rice, who holds nearly every major receiving record, is joined by one active player, Arizona’s Larry Fitzgerald, now in his 16th season. A select panel of NFL observers is choosing the team in celebration of the league’s 100th season.

Also on the team are Raymond Berry, Don Hutson, Paul Warfield, Lance Alworth, Randy Moss, Steve Largent, Marvin Harrison and Elroy ”Crazylegs” Hirsch.

