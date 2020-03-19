Jags bring back Shatley, announce deals with 3 free agents

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP)The Jacksonville Jaguars are bringing back a key backup on their offensive line.

The Jaguars agreed to terms Thursday with center/guard Tyler Shatley on a one-year contract worth $1.5 million. The deal includes $600,000 guaranteed.

It means Shatley likely will be in Jacksonville for a seventh season. He’s played in 78 games, mostly on special teams, and has 15 career starts since signing with the team as an undrafted rookie in 2014. He has played in every game over the last four seasons, carving out a lucrative niche as a career backup.

He’s the first offensive addition in free agency for the Jaguars, who agreed to terms with Cleveland linebacker Joe Schobert, Cincinnati cornerback Darqueze Dennard and Arizona defensive lineman Rodney Gunter over the last two days.

Schobert spent the past four years in Cleveland, where he led the team in tackles twice and made a Pro Bowl. Signing him to five-year, $53.75 million contract will allow Jacksonville to move Myles Jack from middle to his more natural spot at outside linebacker.

Dennard served mostly as a nickel cornerback during his six years in Cincinnati, but he will get a chance to compete outside in Jacksonville. The Jaguars are looking to replace cornerback A.J. Bouye, who was traded to Denver earlier this month for a fourth-round draft pick.

Dennard agreed to a three-year deal worth $13.5 million. It includes $6 million guaranteed.

”He’s a press corner and wants to play outside,” coach Doug Marrone said. ”He wants to prove that he can do it, and we believe he can, so it was a good fit for us.”

The 6-foot-5, 305-pound Gunter totaled 126 tackles, 11 sacks and two forced fumbles in five years with the Cardinals. He will be asked to help replace five-time Pro Bowler Calais Campbell, who was traded to Baltimore last weekend for a fifth-round draft pick.

Gunter agreed to a three-year, $18 million deal.

”We know he’s a good player against the run, but we think he we can get some three-down play out of him and get some pass rush,” Marrone said. ”We have high expectations for him and we are excited about him. He is one of the pieces that we feel is going to help us defend the run and help us become a better defense.”

Jacksonville is undergoing a complete rebuild. General manager Dave Caldwell has cleaned house by trading Campbell, Bouye and quarterback Nick Foles (Chicago). Caldwell also opted not to pick up an option on defensive tackle Marcell Dareus, allowing him to hit the open market. Those moves created $51.125 million in salary cap space in 2020.

Jacksonville is hoping to add a few more pieces in free agency. The more important phase of the team’s rebuild will happen in the draft. The Jags have 12 picks, including seven in the first four rounds.

