Indianapolis adds 2 more assistants to coaching staff

INDIANAPOLIS (AP)Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich has added Matt Raich and Jerrod Johnson to his coaching staff.

Raich will serve as special defensive assistant-assistant defensive line coach while Johnson becomes the team’s offensive quality control coach.

Raich has spent most of the past two decades in the NFL, making stops at Pittsburgh, Arizona, Detroit and Cincinnati. He most recently served as co-defensive coordinator and linebackers with the XFL’s St. Louis BattleHawks.

Johnson worked with the Colts last season as part of the league’s Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship initiative. He also worked with San Francisco’s quarterbacks in 2017 as part of the same initiative.

Johnson played with Dallas, Baltimore, Chicago, Seattle, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia in the NFL as well as the Montreal Alouettes of the CFL and the Sacramento Mountain Lions of the United Football League. He coached at St. Thomas High School in Houston from 2015-18.

