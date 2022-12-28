NEW YORK (AP)Denver Broncos linebacker Randy Gregory and Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Oday Aboushi won’t serve a one-game suspension for fighting in Sunday’s game.

Both players appealed their suspensions and instead will pay a fine. NFL hearing officer Derrick Brooks overturned Gregory’s punishment on Tuesday, and gave him a $50,000 fine. Hearing officer James Thrash overturned Aboushi’s suspension and gave him a $12,000 fine.

”I’m not surprised by it,” Aboushi said Wednesday of the decision. ”I thought the league did the right thing, that the video proved everything. I thought they made the right call.”

Gregory and Aboushi traded punches after the Rams beat the Broncos 51-14 on Christmas Day. While players from both teams gathered around for postgame handshakes, Gregory and Aboushi exchanged words and then Gregory threw a punch that was returned by Aboushi before teammates separated them.

Aboushi has no idea why Gregory was angry at him in particular, saying he couldn’t recall a conflict during the game.

”We got to the middle (of the field after the game), and I guess he was feeling some way about the score,” Aboushi said. ”And whatever transpired, transpired. … I was shocked (by the suspension), but I knew it was going to take some work to get through (the appeal).”

Gregory, the longtime Cowboys pass rusher, returned Dec. 18 from a 2 1/2-month absence because of knee surgery in his first season with Denver.

Aboushi has started four games and played extensively in two others on the Rams’ injury-filled offensive line since joining the team in September. He played all but one snap against the Broncos, and he is expected to start at right guard Sunday against the Chargers.

