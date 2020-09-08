Giants waive Baker, cornerback facing armed robbery charges

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP)The New York Giants have waived cornerback DeAndre Baker with the 22-year-old facing armed robbery charges relating to an incident in Florida in May.

The Giants announced the move on Tuesday, less than a week after co-owner John Mara said the team was close to a decision on Baker’s future with the club.

Baker has been on the commissioner’s exempt list since July 27. Two weeks later, he was formally charged with four counts of robbery with a firearm stemming from an incident at a house party in Miramar, Florida.

Baker has not participated in any Giants activities since the alleged robbery.

Baker was the third of the Giants’ three first-round draft picks in 2019. The 30th pick overall, the Georgia product played in all 16 games, starting the final 15. He finished with 61 tackles (48 solo) and eight passes defensed.

Baker was expected to be a starter in Joe Judge’s first season as head coach.

The Giants had two players involved in offseason incidents coming off a 4-12 season that led to the firing of coach Pat Shurmur. Kicker Aldrick Rosas, who made the Pro Bowl in 2018, was involved in a hit-and-run accident. He was released just before the start of training camp.

Mara had said Rosas had a previous arrest for driving under the influence. The co-owner said the team’s background check of Baker before the draft showed no problems and the team was caught off guard by his actions.

New York opens the season on Monday night at MetLife Stadium against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

—

