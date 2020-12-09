Giants sign Joe Webb, Niko Lalos, waive Trent Harris

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP)The New York Giants have signed the versatile free agent Joe Webb and promoted defensive end Niko Lalos from their practice squad to their active roster.

The Giants also announced on Tuesday they waived linebacker Trent Harris and terminated the practice squad contract of tight end Nakia Griffin-Stewart.

Webb is listed as a quarterback, but has also caught passes, run the ball and returned kickoffs. The 34-year-old has played in 102 regular-season games with Minnesota, Carolina, Buffalo and Houston. His most recent action was at the end of the 2018 season with the Texans.

Lalos, a rookie free agent from Dartmouth, played in the past two games as a standard elevation from the practice squad. He intercepted a pass in the first game against Cincinnati and recovered a fumble this past weekend against Seattle.

Harris joined the Giants’ practice squad on Oct. 14 and was signed to the active roster three days later. He played in four games with two starts and had five tackles and a half-sack. Harris was inactive for the past two games.

