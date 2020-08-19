Giants make PK Gano signing official, place WR Core on IR

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP)The New York Giants have officially signed veteran placekicker Graham Gano.

The Giants announced the signing Wednesday, the same day they put receiver and special teams star Cody Core on injured reserve with a torn Achilles tendon.

New York has been without a placekicker since releasing Chandler Catanzaro on Monday. He was signed last month after the team released Aldrick Rosas in the wake of a poor 2019 season and an arrest in the offseason for leaving the scene of a hit-and-run accident.

Gano has played in 134 regular-season and seven postseason games with the Redskins and Panthers. The 33-year-old has hit 82.1% of his regular-season field-goal attempts, scored 978 points and exceeded 100 points in each of the seven seasons in which he played all 16 games.

Gano last played in a regular-season game on Dec. 2, 2018, his seventh season with Carolina. He missed the final four games that year and the entire 2019 season because of injuries to his left leg. The Panthers released him July 30.

Core led the Giants with eight special teams tackles in 2019. He was hurt on Tuesday running a pass pattern during an 11-on-11 drill late in practice.

—

