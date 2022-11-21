EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP)New York Giants rookie wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson will miss the rest of the season after tearing an ACL during a loss to the Detroit Lions.

Coach Brian Daboll announced the injury Monday, less than 24 hours after the second-round draft pick hurt his knee late in the 31-18 loss to the Lions. The injury came in Robinson’s best NFL game: He had nine catches for 100 yards, both career highs.

Coming into the game at MetLife Stadium, the Kentucky product had 14 receptions for 127 yards and a touchdown. This is his second knee injury this season. He hurt an MCL in the season opener and missed four games.

Fellow receiver Sterling Shepard also tore an ACL in a game at MetLife against Dallas on Sept. 26.

Officials with MetLife, which is co-owned by the Giants and Jets, last week announced their intention to change the artificial surface at the stadium before next season. The NFL Players Association had recently criticized the stadium’s surface as a cause for many lower-extremity injuries.

—

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL