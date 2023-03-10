DENVER BRONCOS (5-12)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: DE Dre’Mont Jones; S Kareem Jackson, ILB Alex Singleton; RB Latavius Murray; RB Marlon Mack; G Dalton Risner; RB Mike Boone, FB Andrew Beck; TE Eric Tomlinson, T Cameron Fleming; T Calvin Anderson; RT Billy Turner; G Tom Compton; TE Eric Saubert; DE DeShawn Williams; CB Darius Phillips; LB Dakota Allen.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: QB Brett Rypien; S P.J. Locke; CB Essang Bassey; LS Jacob Bobenmoyer; LB Jonas Griffith; P Corliss Waitman; DE Jonathan Kongbo.

NEEDS: New head coach Sean Payton and holdover general manager George Paton have plenty of work to do to upgrade a roster that is paying dearly for Paton’s moves a year ago. They’ll have to make some noise in free agency because they only have five draft picks next month and don’t pick until the 67th overall selection in the third round. Needs include revamping the offensive line and bolstering the defensive front, especially if Dre’Mont Jones bolts in free agency after the Broncos declined to franchise tag him.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $9.5 million. —

AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL