Falcons’ Freeman returns to practice, Julio Jones held out

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP)Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman has returned to practice for the first time since suffering a sprained foot.

Wide receiver Julio Jones, who suffered a shoulder injury in Atlanta’s loss to Tampa Bay last week, did not participate in Tuesday’s practice.

Tight ends Austin Hooper (knee) and Luke Stocker (back) also did not practice.

Freeman has missed two games since suffering the injury in a win at New Orleans on Nov. 10. With backup running back Ito Smith on injured reserve, Atlanta’s running game has struggled without Freeman.

The Falcons play the Saints again on Thursday night.

