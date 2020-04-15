Falcons add depth at cornerback, agree to deal with Hawkins

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP)The Atlanta Falcons have boosted their cornerback depth by agreeing to a deal with Josh Hawkins, who played in 32 games with three NFL teams before spending the 2020 season in the XFL with Dallas.

Hawkins played with Green Bay in the 2016 and 2017 seasons. He played in 15 games, including three starts, in 2017.

Hawkins had stints with Carolina and Philadelphia in 2018. Overall, he has 43 tackles and seven passes defensed in the NFL.

He had two interceptions in five games with Dallas of the XFL in 2020.

The Falcons, who released starter Desmond Trufant before the free-agent period, are expected to look for help at cornerback in next week’s NFL draft.

