Ex-NFL quarterback Tarvaris Jackson, 36, dies in car crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP)Former NFL quarterback Tarvaris Jackson has died in a one-car crash outside Montgomery, authorities said Monday. He was 36.

The 2012 Chevrolet Camaro that Jackson was driving went off the road, struck a tree and overturned at 8:50 p.m. Sunday, Trooper Benjamin ”Michael” Carswell, an Alabama Law Enforcement Agency spokesman, said in a news release. Jackson was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The wreck occurred on Pike Road, about seven miles south of Montgomery, his hometown. No other details were immediately released about the crash, which remained under investigation.

Jackson was hired as quarterbacks coach for Tennessee State last season after a 10-year NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks, Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll posted a Twitter message calling Jackson ”a beloved teammate, competitor, and Seahawk.”

Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson also posted about Jackson’s death: ”TJack… you will be missed. Praying for your family…Love you man.”

The Vikings also released a statement saying that ”one of Tarvaris’ greatest attributes was his positive outlook and approach. He genuinely cared about others, was a good friend and will be missed by family, teammates and Vikings fans everywhere.”

At Tennessee State, Jackson helped senior quarterback Cameron Rosendahl to a season in which he passed for 3,023 yards, the second most in program history.

”We are devastated,” Tennessee State coach Rod Reed said. ”He was an awesome young man and he will be missed by our players, our staff and the TSU family.”

Jackson was a second-round draft pick of the Vikings in 2006, starting 12 games in 2007 and going 8-4. He was part of the Seahawks’ Super Bowl championship team in 2014 as Wilson’s backup.

Jackson started 14 games for Seattle in 2011, leading the team to seven wins. The former Alabama State quarterback, who started his college career at Arkansas, went 17-17 as an NFL starter.

He passed for 7,263 yards with 39 touchdowns and 35 interceptions.

Jackson is survived by wife Lakitta and three children.

—

