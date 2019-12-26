Eagles win NFC East and make playoffs by beating Giants

PHILADELPHIA (8-7) at NEW YORK GIANTS (4-11)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE – Eagles by 4

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Eagles 6-9; Giants 7-8

SERIES RECORD – Eagles lead 86-85-2

LAST MEETING – Eagles beat Giants 23-17, OT, Dec. 9

LAST WEEK – Eagles beat Cowboys 17-9; Giants beat Redskins 41-35, OT

AP PRO32 RANKING – Eagles No. 11; Giants No. 28

EAGLES OFFENSE – OVERALL (12), RUSH (12), PASS (12)

EAGLES DEFENSE – OVERALL (9), RUSH (3), PASS (19)

GIANTS OFFENSE – OVERALL (23), RUSH (20), PASS (18)

GIANTS DEFENSE – OVERALL (24), RUSH (19), PASS (26)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Eagles won three straight and can clinch NFC East with win. … They have beaten Giants six straight and 10 of 11 meetings. … QB Carson Wentz has thrown TD in 18 consecutive regular-season games, longest active NFL streak. … Rookie RB Miles Sanders has 150-plus yards from scrimmage and TD in last two. … Banged-up TE Zach Ertz has five straight games of six-plus catches and TD against Giants. … TE Dallas Goedert had career-high nine catches and TD against Cowboys. … DT Fletcher Cox has 6 1/2 sacks and two forced fumbles in last five NFC East road games. … Defense limited Giants to 29 yards in second half earlier this month. … After tying franchise record with nine straight losses, New York has won two in row. ….Offense had 552 yards last weekend, franchise road best. …. QB Daniel Jones threw career-best five TDs. He has 23 TD passes, franchise record for rookie. Jones joined Fran Tarkenton (1961) and Deshaun Watson as only rookie QBs with three-plus games with at least four TDs. …. RB Saquon Barkley had career-best 189 yards rushing and franchise-record 279 total yards from scrimmage last weekend. He needs 89 yards for 1,000 yards rushing despite injury-plagued year. … Free agent rookie TE Kaden Smith had two TD catches, including game winner. … LB Lorenzo Carter had career-high 1 1/2 sacks at Washington. … An NFL scoring change gave Markus Golden a half-sack Sunday. He now has 10, becoming first Giants LB with double digits since Lawrence Taylor had 10 1/2 in 1990. … PK Aldrick Rosas is 11 of 16 on field goal attempts. Rosas was 32 of 33 last season. … Fantasy tip: Wentz has thrown at least one TD and no interceptions in four straight games against Giants. He had 325 yards and two TD passes earlier this month and has completed at least 30 passes in each of last three games overall.

—

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL GIANTS OFFENSE – x