Eagles hire Marty Mornhinweg as senior offensive consultant

PHILADELPHIA (AP)The Philadelphia Eagles have hired Marty Mornhinweg as a senior offensive consultant.

Mornhinweg spent 10 years on Andy Reid’s staff from 2003-12, including seven seasons as offensive coordinator. He was most recently Baltimore’s offensive coordinator from 2016-18. Mornhinweg was Detroit’s head coach in 2001-02.

The Eagles also on Thursday issued a statement saying nine-time Pro Bowl left tackle Jason Peters will become a free agent when the league’s new year starts March 18. Peters spent the past 11 seasons in Philadelphia after playing for Buffalo his first five.

