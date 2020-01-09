Eagles fire offensive coaches Mike Groh, Carson Walch

PHILADELPHIA (AP)The Philadelphia Eagles have fired offensive coordinator Mike Groh and wide receivers coach Carson Walch.

Coach Doug Pederson made the announcement on Thursday, one day after he said both coaches were returning. Pederson issued a statement saying he wanted to inform the coaches first.

Groh joined the Eagles as wide receivers coach in 2017 when the team won the Super Bowl. He was promoted to offensive coordinator after that season when Frank Reich left to become the head coach at Indianapolis.

Walch joined the team in 2018 as assistant receivers coach and was promoted last year.

The Eagles won the NFC East but were eliminated by Seattle in the wild-card round.

—

