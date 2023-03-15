MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP)The Miami Dolphins released veteran cornerback Byron Jones Wednesday in a cost-cutting move.

Jones missed the entire 2022 season after having surgery on his lower left leg last March. He started 30 games for Miami, which in 2020 made him the highest-paid cornerback in the league at the time after signing him to a five-year, $82.5 million contract.

In two seasons with the Dolphins, Jones had 95 tackles, two interceptions, 14 passes defensed and two forced fumbles.

Jones is designated a post-June 1 cut, which clears $13.6 million in cap room for Miami, while creating nearly $10 million in dead money, and allows Jones to sign with any team, though it is uncertain when, or if, he will return to the field.

Last month, Jones tweeted that he can’t “run or jump” because of injuries sustained playing football.

“Much has changed in 8 years,” Jones wrote on Twitter. “Today I can’t run or jump because of my injuries sustained playing this game. DO NOT take the pills they give you. DO NOT take the injections they give you. If you absolutely must, consult an outside doctor to learn the long-term implications.”

“It was an honor and privilege to play in the NFL but it came at a regrettable cost I did not foresee,” Jones added in another tweet. “In my opinion, no amount of professional success or financial gain is worth avoidable chronic pain and disabilities. Godspeed to the draft class of 2023.”

Jones, who was drafted in the first round by the Cowboys in 2015, has 57 career passes defensed, four interceptions and made the Pro Bowl in 2018.

The Dolphins, who were thin at cornerback last year because of injuries, have already brought in Jones’ replacement. Miami traded for Rams All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey last week to pair with veteran Xavien Howard and Kader Kohou, who had a standout season in 2022 as an undrafted free agent.

