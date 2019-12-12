Dolphins-Giants Preview Capsule

MIAMI (3-10) AT NEW YORK GIANTS (2-11)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE – Giants by 3

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Dolphins 7-6, Giants 5-8

SERIES RECORD – Giants lead 6-2

LAST MEETING – Giants beat Dolphins 31-24, Dec. 14, 2015

LAST WEEK – Dolphins lost to Jets 22-21; Giants lost to the Eagles 23-17, OT

AP PRO32 RANKING – Dolphins No. 27, Giants No. 31

DOLPHINS OFFENSE – OVERALL (30), RUSH (32), PASS (23).

DOLPHINS DEFENSE – OVERALL (30), RUSH (T30), PASS (23).

GIANTS OFFENSE – OVERALL (26), RUSH (26), PASS (22).

GIANTS DEFENSE – OVERALL (27), RUSH (20), PASS (26).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Dolphins at MetLife Stadium for second straight week. They are 6-5 in stadium, all wins against Jets. … QB Ryan Fitzpatrick ran for 65 yards last weekend, his second best in NFL game. His 2,511 yards passing are his most since 2016 (2,710). … Rookie RB Patrick Laird had career-high 86 yards from scrimmage against Jets. … WR DeVante Parker has career highs of 882 yards receiving and six TDs. But he went into concussion protocol last Sunday … WR Allen Hurns had season-highs of five catches for 68 yards, and fellow WR Isaiah Ford had career highs of six catches for 92 yards last weekend. … CB Eric Rowe had nine tackles and first forced fumble vs. Jets. … S Steven Park had interception last week. …. LB Jerome Baker has career-high 93 tackles. … Dolphins tied for third lowest in NFL with 75 accepted penalties. … Giants on franchise-record tying nine-game losing streak. But they won last three in series, including 2007 game in London. … QB Eli Manning threw two TDs in first start since Sept. 15. Ranks seventh in NFL history with 56,740 yards passing and 364 TDs passing. … WR Darius Slayton has three two-TD reception games, first rookie since Odell Beckham Jr. and Mike Evans in 2014. … LB Alec Ogletree aims for his third game in row with at least nine tackles. … Rookie LB Oshane Ximines had first two-sack game. … S Antoine Bethea had season-high 13 tackles last week. … LB Marcus Golden has team-high 8 1/2 sacks. … Fantasy tip: Opposing quarterbacks have thrown 24 touchdowns against Giants, Aaron Rodgers of Packers and Carson Wentz of Eagles had six overall in last two. Fitzgerald’s turn this week.

—

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL