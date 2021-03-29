Cowboys sign Kazee, another Quinn connection from Atlanta

FRISCO, Texas (AP)The Dallas Cowboys signed free agent safety Damontae Kazee on Monday, adding another player from new defensive coordinator Dan Quinn’s time as coach in Atlanta.

Kazee joins Keanu Neal, his teammate the past four seasons with the Falcons. Neal is likely to play safety and linebacker for the Cowboys, who gave up the most points in franchise history while going 6-10 in coach Mike McCarthy’s debut last year.

The 27-year-old Kazee is the third safety to agree to join the Cowboys in free agency. The other is Jayron Kearse, who started seven of 11 games with Detroit last season after three years as a backup in Minnesota.

Kazee was a starter for two-plus seasons with Atlanta before a torn Achilles tendon ended his 2020 season after four games. He tied for the NFL lead in interceptions in 2018 with seven and has 10 for his career.

The Cowboys are looking for at least one starter at safety after the departure of Xavier Woods in free agency.

