Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Chiefs’ Jones inactive for playoff game; Texans’ Fuller OK

NFL
Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP)The Kansas City Chiefs are without Pro Bowl defensive tackle Chris Jones for their divisional playoff game against the Houston Texans after their sacks leader hurt his calf in practice this week and struggled through pregame warm-ups.

Jones, who missed the Chiefs’ loss to Houston in Week 6 with a groin injury, strained his calf Thursday and did not work out at all the following day. He was listed as questionable on the final injury report, and he went through a warm-up wearing a compression sleeve about 2 hours before Sunday’s kickoff.

Jones walked off the field shaking his head and accompanied by trainers, and he was soon added to the inactive list.

The Texans have Will Fuller for the first time since Week 16 after the speedy wide receiver was pronounced ready to go from a groin injury. Fuller has been plagued by injuries this season, playing in just 11 of 16 regular-season games.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.