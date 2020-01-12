Chiefs’ Jones inactive for playoff game; Texans’ Fuller OK

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP)The Kansas City Chiefs are without Pro Bowl defensive tackle Chris Jones for their divisional playoff game against the Houston Texans after their sacks leader hurt his calf in practice this week and struggled through pregame warm-ups.

Jones, who missed the Chiefs’ loss to Houston in Week 6 with a groin injury, strained his calf Thursday and did not work out at all the following day. He was listed as questionable on the final injury report, and he went through a warm-up wearing a compression sleeve about 2 hours before Sunday’s kickoff.

Jones walked off the field shaking his head and accompanied by trainers, and he was soon added to the inactive list.

The Texans have Will Fuller for the first time since Week 16 after the speedy wide receiver was pronounced ready to go from a groin injury. Fuller has been plagued by injuries this season, playing in just 11 of 16 regular-season games.

