Chiefs have Edwards-Helaire, Broncos get Lindsay for matchup

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP)Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is active for Sunday night’s game against the AFC West-rival Denver Broncos after missing some practice time with an illness unrelated to COVID-19 that also briefly sidelined cornerback Bashaud Breeland.

Broncos running back Philip Lindsay (knee), wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (ankle) and outside linebacker Malik Reed (shin) also are active after they were listed as questionable on the final injury report. All had been expected to play.

The Broncos defense welcomed back to the field pass rusher Shelby Harris, who had contracted the coronavirus along with his pregnant wife and three young kids in November. The illness caused Harris to miss the past four games, but his strength and stamina had returned to the point that he was finally active for a game.

”I was lucky because I wasn’t really that sick,” Harris said. ”I was able to help out a lot more than usual. There’s one thing I really want to say, and this is the most important thing – the time I had off the last four weeks is some of the best time I’ve had in my life. The time I had with my family and my kids, that time is irreplaceable.”

Also back for the Broncos this week? Their entire quarterback group.

Drew Lock and backups Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles had been quarantined last weekend for exposure to the virus, forcing the Broncos to use practice squad wide receiver Kendall Hinton under center in their 31-3 blowout loss to the Saints. Lock accepted the blame this week for being loose with wearing his mask.

”It wasn’t something I enjoyed. I’d much rather be out on the field helping my team out,” said Lock, who grew in nearby Lee’s Summit, Missouri. ”It hurt my heart, hurt my soul, and it’s just time to move on and get out there and get to Kansas City.”

On Saturday, Broncos coach Vic Fangio announced defensive coordinator Ed Donatell would miss the game as he continues to recover from COVID-19. The 63-year-old Donatell, who has been working on a part-time basis and was at practice Friday, was hospitalized with respiratory issues last month.

The Chiefs listed cornerback BoPete Keyes, linebacker Darius Harris, offensive lineman Martinas Rankin, tight end Ricky Seals-Jones and defensive linemen Tim Ward and Khalen Saunders as inactive. All of them were healthy scratches.

The inactive Broncos were defensive lineman McTelvin Agim, cornerback Kevin Toliver, fullback Jeremy Box, inside linebacker Mark Barron, offensive lineman Netane Muti and safety Trey Marshall, who has been dealing with a shin injury.

