Chargers’ Okung, Chiefs’ Thompson inactive in Mexico City

MEXICO CITY (AP)Left tackle Russell Okung was out for a second straight week when the Los Angeles Chargers faced the Kansas City Chiefs at Azteca Stadium on Monday night.

Okung has a groin injury that kept him out against Oakland 11 days ago, and he hadn’t improved enough to face the Chiefs (6-4) in a vital game for the Chargers’ (4-6) playoff hopes.

Running back Darwin Thompson and cornerback Kendall Fuller were inactive for the Chiefs, but running back Damien Williams was active. Williams missed practices last week for personal reasons.

Williams has 302 yards rushing and three touchdowns this season. He has more carries than LeSean McCoy, who was active in Mexico after being a healthy scratch last week.

Also inactive for the Chiefs: DE Alex Okafor, TE Blake Bell, OL Nick Allegretti, OL Jackson Barton and QB Chad Henne.

Also inactive for the Chargers: OL Sam Tevi, WR Geremy Davis, RB Justin Jackson, LB Drue Tranquill, DT T.Y. McGill Jr. and QB Easton Stick.

