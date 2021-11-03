Chargers’ Herbert limited at practice with right hand injury

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP)Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was limited during Wednesday’s practice because of a right hand injury suffered late in last Sunday’s loss to the New England Patriots.

Herbert banged his throwing hand on the helmet of a Patriots player during the final drive. It didn’t seem to affect him that much as he finished the drive by throwing a 24-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer.

Herbert is fourth in the AFC with 16 touchdown passes, but he has struggled in the past two games. He was 40 for 74 for 418 yards with three TDs and three interceptions in losses to Baltimore and New England. It is the first time in Herbert’s brief career he has had two straight games with a passer rating below 70.

Besides Herbert, the Chargers could have a bigger issue with their secondary going into Sunday’s game at Philadelphia. Cornerbacks Michael Davis (hamstring) and Asante Samuel Jr. (concussion) did not practice as well as safety Alohi Gilman (ankle). If Davis and Samuel Jr. are unable to play, Tevaughn Campbell would likely get the start opposite Chris Harris Jr. with Kemon Hall and Ryan Smith seeing extended playing time.

Linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr., who has been on injured reserve the past four weeks because of an ankle injury, has been designated for return, but coach Brandon Staley didn’t sound optimistic that Murray would be ready to return to the lineup this week.

Despite two consecutive losses to fall to 4-3, Staley said the biggest thing he is trying to preach is consistency.

”The message is every week has a life of its own. Every week’s a different week, but our approach is going to remain consistent,” he said. ”Players want that consistency in performance from their coaches and that allows you to be as good as you can be. That’s what I’m learning and trying to do.”

