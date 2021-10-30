Chargers activate defensive lineman Justin Jones from IR

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP)Defensive lineman Justin Jones has been activated off injured reserve by the Los Angeles Chargers. Jones, who is in his fourth season, has missed the past five games after suffering a calf injury in the Sept. 12 opener at Washington.

The Chargers (4-2) waived defensive lineman Forrest Merrill on Saturday to make way for Jones.

Jones, a third-round pick by Los Angeles in 2018, has made 25 career starts with 82 tackles, including eight for loss, and 1 1/2 sacks.

Running back Austin Ekeler remains questionable for Sunday’s game against New England due to a hip injury that kept him out of practice on Thursday and Friday.

