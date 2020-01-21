Chan Gailey and Josh Boyer are new coordinators for Dolphins

MIAMI (AP)The Miami Dolphins announced the hiring of Chan Gailey as offensive coordinator Monday, and promoted Josh Boyer to defensive coordinator.

Steve Marshall was hired as offensive line coach, Robby Brown as quarterbacks coach, Austin Clark as outside linebackers coach and Curt Kuntz as assistant defensive backs coach.

Gailey is coming out of retirement for a second stint as the Dolphins’ offensive coordinator. The 67-year-old Gailey replaces Chad O’Shea, who was fired after one season with coach Brian Flores.

Gailey worked most recently as the Jets’ offensive coordinator in 2016. He was the Dolphins’ offensive coordinator in 2000-01 when Dave Wannstedt was head coach.

Gailey was head coach for the Cowboys in 1998-99, and for the Bills in 2010-12. He has a career record of 34-46.

Gailey spent five seasons in Buffalo and New York coaching Ryan Fitzpatrick, who was the Dolphins’ quarterback in 2019 and may return this year.

Boyer was the Dolphins’ defensive pass game coordinator and cornerbacks coach in 2019. Before that he spent 13 years on the staff of New England coach Bill Belichick. Five players Boyer coached made the All-Pro team for the Patriots.

He most recently was a defensive coordinator at South Dakota School of Mines and Technology in 2005. Miami’s defensive coordinator in 2019, Patrick Graham, left to take the same job with the New York Giants.

Marshall is entering his 11th season as an NFL coach. His most recent NFL job was with the New York Jets, where he was offensive line coach in 2015-17. He becomes the Dolphins’ third offensive line coach since Flores was hired a year ago.

